Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Know Auspicious Timing For Ganpati Idol Immersion on Anant Chaturdashi

Ten days festival has finally arrived as the on Saturday Ganeshotsav will end by the immersion of lord Ganesh. Ganesh Pandal's will have long procession across the Maharashtra and some parts of India their to bid farewell to their dearest god. Every devotee will be emotional to say final good bye to lord ganesh until next year. On Saturday, September 6 which coincides with Anant Chaturdashi marks the conclusion of Ganeshotsav.

On this day, people who keep Ganpati for 10 days will immerse the idol and say good bye to Ganpati, saying Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudchyavarshi lavkar ya...

Ganesh Visarjan Date, Time and Muhurat

Anant Chaturdashi Date: Saturday, Sep 6, 2025 Tithi Begins: 03:12 AM, Sep 6, 2025 and Ends: 01:41 AM, Sep 7, 2025

Performing Visarjan during an auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat is considered highly beneficial.

Here are the favorable timings for immersion: