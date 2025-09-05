Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Touching Messages and Farewell Captions for Bappa to Share on Social Media

Ten days of Ganeshotsav will end on Saturday, September 6 2025. Across Maharashtra devotes will bid goodbye to their Bappa with heavy heart until next year. Roads will be pack with all emotions and dhol, tasha to say final good bye before immersion. Ahead of Ganpati Visarjan 2025, Here are few messages to share with friends and social media.

Visarjan may take away the idol, but never the love, blessings, and divine presence of Bappa from our lives.



With folded hands and grateful hearts, we say goodbye to Bappa today, but his blessings will stay forever.





Goodbye Bappa, till next year, your memories will keep us strong and hopeful.

Bappa, thank you for bringing joy, unity, and devotion into our lives. Though we say goodbye today, our hearts await your return eagerly.



We immerse Bappa with tears in our eyes and prayers in our hearts, hoping to see you again soon.



Visarjan is not a goodbye, it’s a promise to meet again. Till then, we hold you in our hearts.

Lord Ganesha departs today, but His blessings stay forever, comforting us in times of joy and sorrow.