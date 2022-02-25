Glass, a sustainable alternative in the kitchen! Here's why!

New Delhi, Feb 25 Environmental issues surrounding the use of plastics continue to gain momentum as plastic pollution continues to devastate and impact our land, waterways and oceans. Seeking alternatives for environmentally kinder and sustainable options, can positively impact both the environment and also our health and well-being.

Glass offers an alternative. Over time, usage and demand for glass are increasing in the kitchen as health and overall wellbeing takes centre stage. We list five compelling reasons why glass works extremely well in the kitchen and outdoors.

100% recyclable: Glassware in the kitchen can be used repeatedly for years. It is made of natural substances and is recyclable - keeping it out of the landfills. The purity, quality and durability of glass don't depreciate with use making it a strong contender for storing, packing and prepping foods. Even if the glass is broken it can be recycled.

Multi-Usage: All of us have hand me down glass jars and containers from our mother's and grandmother's kitchen. Why? Firstly, nostalgia and secondly, they hold up so much better in the longer run. Glass is a one-stop solution to storing dry bulk items, spices, leftovers, milk, fermenting good old kaanji and kombucha, preserving jams & pickles, mixing bowls, quick meals on the go, freezing foods etc., - its duality is astounding.

Safety without compromise on freshness & nutrition: Have you ever warmed up food in a plastic storage container and then felt the food tasted, well, like plastic? We've been there too. Thanks to glass - our knight in shining armour

