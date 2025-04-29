Gold Prices Soar Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya; Public Shows Low Buying Interest Due to High Rates

Akshaya Tritiya, which falls tomorrow on April 30, is traditionally considered an auspicious day for buying gold. However, just a day before the festival, gold prices have seen a significant surge. Today, the price of 24-carat gold has risen by ₹1,178, reaching ₹96,286 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices have increased by ₹55, with the new rate at ₹96,481 per kilogram. Including GST, the price of gold has now climbed to ₹99,174 per 10 grams, while silver has reached ₹99,375 per kilogram. The India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) has released the standard bullion market rates, which do not include GST. Depending on your city, there could be a difference of ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 in prices. IBJA releases these rates twice daily — once around 12 noon and again around 5 PM. While Akshaya Tritiya is typically a peak time for gold purchases, with jewelers receiving orders well in advance, this year has been different. Due to the sharp rise in gold prices, consumer interest in purchasing gold has noticeably declined.

Also Read | Akshay Tritiya 2025: What to Buy on This Auspicious Day to Attract Prosperity and Good Luck.

Latest Gold Rates as per IBJA:

23-carat gold: Price has increased by ₹1,173 to ₹95,900 per 10 grams.

22-carat gold: Average spot price has risen by ₹1,079, reaching ₹88,198 per 10 grams.

18-carat gold: Price has gone up by ₹884 to ₹72,215 per 10 grams.

14-carat gold: Rate has climbed by ₹689 to ₹56,327 per 10 grams.

Despite the festive occasion, soaring gold rates appear to be keeping buyers at bay this Akshaya Tritiya. Akshaya Tritiya also known as Akha Teej is an auspicious day as per Hindu scriptures. On the day of the festival, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped. The term 'Akshaya' in Sanskrit signifies infinite or eternal, symbolising boundless fortune and prosperity associated with this day. It is believed to be an opportune time to initiate new ventures such as starting a business, embarking on a new job, or relocating to a new residence. Additionally, it serves as a reminder to honour and remember our departed ancestors as we progress in life. The day is considered as one of the best days when it comes to starting something new. People buy precious metals like gold, silver on the occasion as it is believed to bring prosperity and good luck to the family. On the occasion, people also pay their respect to those who are no longer with them.



