Gomukhasana : 5 Benefits Doing Cow Face Pose Every Morning You Must Know

Yoga is beneficial for health and if you do that in morning it is a pure bliss. By doing different types of yoga asanas, the body stays fit and healthy. Each yoga asana has its own specialty. Today we will tell you 5 benefits of Gomukhasana which is also known as Cow Face pose. Practicing Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose) daily offers numerous benefits for the spine, waist, and shoulders. Discover the other advantages of incorporating this pose into your daily routine.

Flexibility: These days, due to a sedentary lifestyle, the waist and back bones also become stiff. In this way, you can get relief by doing Gomukhasana. This asana makes the bones in the spine and waist more flexible. The problem of back pain is also eliminated.

Stronger Chest and Shoulders: Doing this asana also benefits the shoulders and chest. Since there is pressure in both these parts, they become strong. It also improves posture. This asana is very beneficial for those who work at a desk for a long time.

Will Reduce Stress: One of the big benefits of doing Gamukahasana is that it relieves stress. The breathing during this asana calms the mind and relaxes the brain. It also activates the thyroid gland. Which keeps the mood good.

Works on Digestive system: This asana puts pressure on the abdominal muscles, which keeps the digestive system active. This eliminates problems like constipation, gas and indigestion. Doing this asana on an empty stomach in the morning improves digestion even more.

Help to Reduce Joint Pain: Doing Gamukahasana also benefits the waist, knees and hips. Doing this asana regularly relieves pain in the joints. It also increases blood circulation in different parts of the body.