Govandi Arts Festival concludes on a high note
By IANS | Published: February 21, 2023 11:45 AM 2023-02-21T11:45:02+5:30 2023-02-21T11:50:21+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 21 The Govandi Arts Festival came to a triumphant end after a five-day run of enthralling rap and theatre performances, screenings, exhibitions, and workshops at Natwar Parekh Compound in Mumbai. Community Design Agency
