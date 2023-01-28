Govandi Arts Festival's Artist Residency Programme

Published: January 28, 2023

New Delhi, Jan 28 In a bid to give creative expression to the stories, aspirations, and lives of communities living in marginalised neighbourhoods, the Govandi Arts Festival's Artist Residency Programme has brought together 3 Mumbai-based artists to create contextual, site-specific art.

They have been working in Govandi for over three months and are creating art in the form of animation, crafts, ethnographic mapping, and storytelling with the local residents. The Festival is being spearheaded by the Community Design Agency

