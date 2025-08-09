Green Tea Beauty Hack: How to Use It on Your Face for Smooth, Pore-Free Skin

We all deal with many skin related problem and every skin if different and so its remedies Among the many skin problems , many people have the problem of open pores or enlarged pores on the skin. Due to the open pores on the skin , dust, dirt, and dust particles get stuck in them. Due to which, these open pores get completely blocked. Due to this, our skin starts looking worse and rougher. Not only that, our skin breathes through these pores and if these pores get blocked, the skin cannot breathe properly, resulting in many skin problems .

Many of us use expensive treatments and beauty products to reduce the problem of open pores and they are effective but temporary. On the contrary, if you do some natural home remedies, the effect is gradual but permanent.

Their are many home remedies to resolve open pour related problem among them is green tea.

Green tea has antioxidants, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which deeply affect the skin and help in reducing open pores and tightening the skin. A natural ingredient like green tea is useful in reducing the problem of open pores on the skin, and there is no fear of any side effects. Let's see how to prepare a green tea toner to reduce open pores on the skin.

Green tea to reduce open pores...

Just as green tea is beneficial for weight loss, hair health or keeping the whole body fit, it is also useful for the skin. A toner made from green tea helps reduce large pits and open pores on the face. Along with this, green tea toner works to remove the sweat and stickiness that constantly comes from the skin in the hot and humid weather of the monsoon. Due to this, the skin looks cleaner, tighter and brighter.

How to prepare green tea toner for open pores?

Green tea toner is very useful for reducing open pores. This natural toner is very easy to prepare at home. To prepare green tea toner at home, you will need a glass of water, 1 tablespoon of green tea, 7 to 8 rose petals, 1 tablespoon of kalonji and glycerin.

Take a large pot and pour water in it. Combine all the ingredients like green tea, rose petals, kalonji and glycerin in the water and soak them in water for 2 to 3 hours. Then boil this mixture on medium heat. Let the mixture cool. Then strain it and fill it in a spray bottle.

Method of using toner for skin:-

Spray this toner on the face 3 to 4 times a day. Let the toner dry naturally, do not wipe it off. You can also apply the toner to the skin with the help of cotton.

Benefits of using this green tea toner for skin...

1. Using green tea toner helps to shrink open pores on the skin.

2. The skin is cleansed from deep within, which makes your skin look fresh and rejuvenated all the time.

3. Reduces stickiness on the face and helps remove dirt, soil, and grime stuck to the skin.

4. Regular use of natural green tea toner is beneficial in keeping the skin healthy and glowing.