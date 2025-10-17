Growing Up as a Brown-Skinned Girl, I Had Multiple Insecurities, Says Soha Ali Khan

Actor and author Soha creates a refreshing, non-judgmental space that feels both relatable and insightful. The ninth episode features a heart-to-heart with Sarah Sarosh, a popular creator who has been very honest and open about her skincare routine and about normalizing skin issues and insecurities, along with celebrity dermatologist Dr. Jyoti Aneja, whose expertise and approachable demeanor make complex skincare advice easy to understand and apply.

On the podcast, Soha asked Sarah Sarosh about her skincare journey and how it has evolved. Sarah shared, “It has evolved a lot. I think back then I had hated my skin. I thought something was wrong with me because my mom and my sister had perfect skin. Growing up as a brown-skinned girl, I already had multiple insecurities. I was a swimmer, so I tanned naturally compared to my family, and the DIY remedies at home were endless. It used to irritate me because I hated sitting in the bathroom putting home ingredients on my body to fix it. When I came to YouTube, I started owning my skin and realized so many people related to it.

Eventually, I realized there is nothing I want to change about myself. With age, I also understood that skin issues are influenced by what I put inside my body and my diet. I no longer relied solely on external products and became much more conscious of my food choices.”Soha was last seen in the film Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia. The horror thriller also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. At present, Soha is focusing on her podcast, All About Her, where she interviews celebrities and delves deep into their personal experiences and challenges.