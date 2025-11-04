Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 Quotes: Top 10 Gurbani Shabads That Give Valuable Life Teachings

Shabads are sacred hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib that teach us how to live with truth, kindness, and love. They are not just prayers but words of wisdom that guide us in every stage of life. Shabads remind us to stay humble, speak honestly, help others, and see the light of God in everyone. When life feels difficult or confusing, these hymns bring peace and direction. Their message is simple yet powerful - live with goodness, share what you have, and keep faith in the Divine. Shabads continue to inspire hearts across the world every day. Here are the top 10 shabads you should not miss out:

1. "Ik Onkar, Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair, Akal Murat, Ajooni, Saibhang, Gur Prasad."

There is One God. Truth is His Name. He is the Creator, without fear, without hate, timeless, unborn, self-existent, realized by the Guru’s grace.

— Japji Sahib, Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Ang 1

2. "Sachhu orai sabh ko, upar sach aachar."

Truth is higher than everything, but higher still is truthful living.

— Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Ang 62



3. "Aval Allah Noor Upaya, Kudrat Ke Sab Bandey; Ek Noor Te Sab Jag Upjeya, Kaun Bhale Ko Mandey?"

First, the Creator created the Light; from this Light, all beings were born. So how can anyone be called good or bad?

— Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Ang 1349

4. "Mann tu jot saroop hai, apna mool pachhan."

O my mind, you are the embodiment of the Divine Light—know your essence.

— Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Ang 441



5. "Jap man Satnam sada Satnam."

Meditate, O mind, on the True Name, forever the True Name.

— Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Ang 1084

6. "Pawan guru pani pita, mata dharat mahat."

Air is the Guru, Water the Father, and Earth the Great Mother of all.

— Japji Sahib, Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Ang 8

7. "Hukam rajai chalna, Nanak likhia naal."

O Nanak, walk in the way of His Command—everything is written in His will.

— Japji Sahib, Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Ang 1

8. "Vand chakko, kirat karo, naam japo."

Share with others, earn by honest means, and remember God’s Name.

— Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings (Sikh Rehat Maryada reference)

9. "Sab meh jot, jot hai soye; tis de chanan, sab meh chanan hoye."

The Divine Light is within everyone; through His Light, all are illuminated.

— Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Ang 13

10. "Na hum hindu na musalman."

I am neither Hindu nor Muslim; I follow the path of truth that leads to the Divine.

— Guru Nanak Dev Ji, recorded in Janamsakhis

The shabads in Guru Granth Sahib continue to shine like a light in today’s world, guiding us through life’s challenges with peace and clarity. Their simple words hold deep truths, reminding us that real happiness lies in honesty, humility, and love for all.