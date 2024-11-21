Guru Pushya Yog 2024: Shubh Muhurat Timing for Buying Gold, Vehicles, and Houses for the Last Purchase of the Year

Guru Pushya Yoga, regarded as highly auspicious from a religious perspective, occurs when Pushya Nakshatra aligns with Thursday. This rare celestial event is also known as Guru Pushya Nakshatra or Amrit Yoga. Among the 27 nakshatras, Guru Pushya holds the distinction of being the 8th nakshatra.

In astrology, Guru Pushya Yoga is governed by the gods Jupiter and Swami Shani Dev. While there are other auspicious muhurats for shopping, Guru Pushya Yoga is considered an especially favorable time for making purchases. In addition to beginning new ventures on this day, it is an ideal time for buying houses, electronics, and other valuable items.

Full-Time Guru Pushya Yoga on November 21, 2024

The last Guru Pushya Yoga of 2024 will occur on November 21, when Pushya Nakshatra aligns with Thursday, making it a full-time Guru Pushya Yoga. This auspicious period will last from sunrise to sunset, enhancing its spiritual significance. Additionally, this day will witness the formation of two powerful combinations—Ravi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga—further amplifying the benefits of the occasion.

Guru Pushya Yoga 2024: Ideal Time for Shopping

Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, stated that the Guru Pushya Yoga occurring on Thursday, November 21, 2024, will be particularly fruitful and bring stability. It is an auspicious day for purchasing yellow items, clothes, religious materials, books, vehicles, houses, and gold and silver. The most favorable time for shopping and conducting Manglik activities will be from 6:49 AM to 3:35 PM on this day.

Guru Pushya Yoga 2024: Four Times the Blessings with Shubh Yoga

On November 21, 2024, the alignment of Guru Pushya Yoga will coincide with Ravi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, and Shubh Yoga. This powerful combination of four auspicious yogas is expected to amplify the results, offering four times the benefits and blessings.