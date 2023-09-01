Habitat for Humanity India to organise an Urban Dialogue focused on Policy Solutions for Affordable Housing in New Delhi

Habitat for Humanity India, a leading housing non-profit organisation, is set to organise an ‘Urban Dialogue’ on ‘Policy Solutions for Adequate Housing to Build Inclusive and Resilient Urban Settlements’. Set to take place on 1st September 2023 at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, the event aims to bring together stakeholders, policymakers, and experts in a collaborative effort to provide a platform for robust discussions and innovative thinking around urban housing policies and solutions. The primary aim of the Urban Dialogue is to develop innovative policy solutions that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promote inclusive urban housing. Through a constructive dialogue, the event intends to bridge policy gaps and identify replicable best practices that can be scaled up for wider impact. Furthermore, by fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders, the event strives to lay the foundation for comprehensive interventions that elevate the quality of life for urban communities, encompassing aspects of health, livelihood, and well-being. Ultimately, the Urban Dialogue seeks to contribute to the establishment of sustainable, resilient, and equitable urban settlements that can accommodate the evolving urban landscape of India.

“For the last 40 years, Habitat India has worked hand in hand with communities, volunteers, and partners, to build homes filled with hope. Our efforts have touched the lives of countless individuals, empowering them with the strength, stability and self-reliance that a secure home provides. The Urban Dialogue is a testament to our shared dedication of addressing one of the most pressing issues of our time – housing”, said James Samuel, National Director (Interim), Habitat for Humanity India. The Urban Dialogue strives for meaningful outcomes, including identifying best practices that can be widely scaled and shared, forming a consortium to explore collaborations among stakeholders and development of a policy brief to outline key solutions for addressing the identified urban housing challenges. The Urban Dialogue is being organised in collaboration with UN-HABITAT, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Sphere India. It is part of a Regional Urban Dialogue which will be hosted at the 9th Asia Pacific Housing Forum organised by Habitat for Humanity International in Suwon, South Korea from 26th to 27th October 2023. The theme for 9th Asia Pacific Housing Forum is ‘enabling sustainable and affordable housing in informal settlements’. Habitat for Humanity India is unwavering in its commitment to contribute to India’s journey of sustainable urban development and housing for all. The organisation aims to forge enduring partnerships, drive policy advancements, and implement pragmatic strategies that empower low-income households, fortifying urban resilience.

For more information about the Urban Dialogue, please visit: https://habitatindia.org/