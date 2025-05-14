Hair Care Routine: Dry, Thinning Hair? Prevent Hair Loss With This Easy Home Remedy

Unsuitable lifestyle and diet impact both our health and hair. While long hair enhances beauty and facial appeal, many now struggle with hair growth, loss, thinning, dandruff, and persistent dryness. Despite diligent care and using expensive products like shampoos and oils, hair loss persists. Home remedies may offer temporary relief, but the problem often returns, leaving us unsure of how to effectively manage dry and oily scalps.

Even at the age of forty, white hair will turn black, mix it with oil - hair loss will also stop, simple home remedy Increasing pollution outside, bad water have the greatest impact on hair. This increases hair loss. From childhood, our mothers and grandmothers must have applied oil to their hair. With simple coconut oil, our hair used to grow easily. Due to which dandruff did not even occur in the hair. However, now, due to increasing pollution, its effect on the hair has been seen. Also, if the method of applying oil to the hair is wrong, hair loss also starts increasing. In such a case, experts say that to prevent hair loss, it will be beneficial to apply some kitchen ingredients to the hair.

Experts say that coconut oil is good for preventing hair loss. To make Ayurvedic oil, mix 12 to 15 curry leaves, half a cup of onion, fenugreek seeds and two teaspoons of amla powder in a mixer and strain it. Cook this paste in oil and apply it to your hair. Massage your hair gently with this oil. Also, do not use very hot or cold water while washing your hair. Do not use a hair dryer after washing your hair. Let your hair dry naturally. Taking proper care of your hair can help you get rid of the problem of hair loss and dry hair.