Hair Care Tips: Homemade Packs for Dry And Rough Hair

Monsson season began early this year, brining relief to scorching heat. With rainy season hair related problem also arises. Due to pollution in the environment, rainwater affects our health as well as our hair. When the season changes, there are many negative effects on the hair. Hair loss, dandruff, constant itching of the scalp or weakening of the hair occurs. During the monsoon, the scalp becomes oily and sticky due to humidity and sweat. Which weakens the hair roots.

Also, the scalp itches. The risk of fungal infection increases. Due to continuous rainwater falling on the head, the hair also becomes frizzy. Many chemical hair products promise soft, silky hair, but often damage the hair's texture. For dry hair, try this homemade hair pack to restore softness and shine, improve scalp health, and reduce split ends.

1. Aloe vera gel is a means of hydration for the hair. It contains proteolytic enzymes, which repair dead skin cells on the scalp. Aloe vera acts as a natural conditioner for the skin. Applying fresh aloe vera gel to the hair softens the hair and also stops hair loss.

2. Fenugreek seeds contain abundant mucilage. Which acts as a natural conditioner for the hair. Soak 2 teaspoons of fenugreek seeds overnight. Make a paste of it and apply it to the scalp and hair. Leave it for 30 to 40 minutes. This makes the hair shiny, helps in removing tangles in the hair.

3. Neem helps in eliminating dandruff from the hair. Making a paste of neem leaves in curd and applying it to the scalp will get rid of inflammation and dandruff. Applying this hair mask to the hair once a week will reduce dandruff.