Hair Care Tips: Know How Vitamin E, Onion Juice, and Coconut Oil Helps to Reduce Hair Fall and Dandruff

Most women desire long, soft, shiny, and strong hair. While long, waist-length hair and big braids were once common, they are now rare. Today, many women struggle with hair problems like hair loss, breakage, dandruff, and dryness, often caused by nutritional deficiencies, improper hair care, chemical use, or underlying health issues.

Although chemical products are often used to address these problems, a simple home remedy can also be effective. This remedy combines vitamin E, onion juice, and coconut oil to combat various hair issues. Let's explore the benefits.

Hair loss will stop: If you are tired of daily hair loss, you can apply a mixture of vitamin E, onion juice and coconut oil. Onion contains sulfur, which stops hair loss. Hair roots become stronger. Hair loss stops and hair growth also occurs. Prevention from infection: Many women have constant infections in the head or dandruff in the hair. To get rid of this problem, you can also apply a mixture of vitamin E, onion juice and coconut oil to the hair. Onion juice has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Which help in getting rid of infections. It also relieves itching in the head. You can do this remedy 2 to 3 times a week for more benefits. Soft and shiny hair: A mixture of vitamin E, onion juice and coconut oil gets rid of dull and lifeless hair. If your hair is dry and has lost its shine, then this remedy will be the best for you. These three things make your hair soft and shiny. Coconut oil nourishes your hair deeply. Hair Growth: If your hair growth is stunted, apply a mixture of vitamin E, onion juice and coconut oil on your hair. Vitamin E nourishes your hair. Blood circulation in the scalp improves. This helps in hair growth. Also, the hair becomes strong and does not break.

How to apply it?

To prepare this mixture, take coconut oil in a bowl. Add onion juice to it and add the oil from 4 to 5 vitamin E capsules to it. Mix these things well. Then apply this mixture well on your hair and scalp. After an hour, wash your hair with a mild shampoo. You can do this remedy once a week.