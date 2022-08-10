Hair Damage during Monsoon is real

New Delhi, Aug 10 After enduring the oppressive heat of summer, we are all in agreement that the monsoon season is pure delight. It is a warm experience to travel to a local hill station in the rain and chilly air.

During the monsoons, we often enjoy our lazy weekends by practicing self-care and simply concentrating on how to improve our bodies and skin. Not only do we neglect our haircare regimen, but it frequently falls lower on the priority list.

Although we have liked getting soaked in the rain throughout the monsoon season, it will soon come to an end. This has been the most difficult time of year to take care of our hair. Our hair becomes frizzy, dry, loses its lustre, and develops dandruff and an itchy scalp as a result of rising air humidity and improper haircare practices. These symptoms are all telltale signs of hair damage.

Okay, we've seen enough to know that this season makes our hair more vulnerable to damage, but surely we can take preventative measures when the time is right? So here are five strategies to cure monsoon-related hair damage.

Apply Aloe Vera and Green tea-based hair oil

Do you recall the "nuska" your grandmother used? "Your Hair is ready to travel; just apply oil." Making oiling a regular part of your hair care routine will help prepare your hair. Twice a week, apply hair oil before shampooing to strengthen hair strands from the roots, lessen frizz, and avoid hair breakage. To help repair the damage and make it smooth, silky, and bouncy, it's crucial to choose an oil with caring components like Hair & Care, which comprises plant-based extracts of Aloe Vera and Green Tea.

Regular champi once a week

The scalp can benefit greatly from a 15-minute champi, which is similar to a spa treatment and one of the greatest ways to heal damaged hair. It enhances the oil's ability to penetrate the skin and deliver its active elements, speeding up blood circulation and hair growth.

Reduce the use of Hard Water

The quality of the water decreases during the monsoon season due to the high concentration of minerals in hard water, such as calcium and magnesium, which coats the hair and prevents moisture from penetrating, causing damage over time. Reduce the number of times you wash your hair since harsh water causes it to become dry and crinkly and cause significant hair loss. The other option is to use a filter to remove the hard water and stop the harm.

The Best way is to towel-dry your hair

Use the towel-dry method rather than blow-drying your hair as this may cause it to become more frizzy and dry. After shampooing, it is ideal to dry your hair with a microfibre towel. Instead of vigorously combing your damp hair, gently squeeze it and fold it into a turban to maintain your stylish hairstyle for 15 minutes.

Use the right comb

When you attempt to comb through tangles after washing your hair, you risk significant damage. Because of how delicate your wet hair is, brushing it vigorously might cause hair loss. It's preferable to towel-dry your hair before using a wide-toothed comb, jade comb, or wooden comb as these will be less harsh on your strands.

