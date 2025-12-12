Hair Health: How Many Times You Should Oil Your Hair and When to Avoid

Taking care of your hair is important, with eating healthy food, oiling is also important. However, it is important to have proper knowledge about how often to apply this oil and under what circumstances to avoid it. Otherwise, it will lead to hair loss and applying oil will be waste.

Oiling varies depending on the hair type and skin needs. Generally, oiling your hair 1 to 2 times a week is sufficient. If your hair is very dry or lifeless, you can apply oil twice a week. This will provide the necessary nourishment to the hair and reduce its dryness. If your hair or scalp is naturally oily, it may be beneficial to apply oil once a week or only to the ends of the hair. Applying too much oil can cause oil to accumulate on the scalp and increase the problem of acne or dandruff.

How long should you keep the oil?

It is best to keep the oil for at least an hour after applying the oil and a maximum of overnight. If you leave the oil on for a long time (e.g. two or three days), dust and pollution accumulate on the hair, which can clog the pores of the scalp and increase the problem of hair loss.

When should you avoid applying oil?

You should avoid applying oil in certain situations. Do not apply oil if you have dandruff/fungal infection. If you have severe dandruff, fungal infection or pimples on your scalp, then avoid applying oil. Applying oil can increase the infection. In this situation, it is advisable to consult a doctor.

To minimize hair loss, gently massage oil into your scalp. Avoid harsh rubbing, which can worsen shedding. If exposed to dust, pollution, or strong sun, skip oil application in the morning to prevent buildup. Don't apply oil immediately before washing hair; for optimal benefit, leave it on for at least an hour.