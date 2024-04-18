Hanuman Jayanti 2024: All You Need to Know About Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Celebrations
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 18, 2024 05:08 PM2024-04-18T17:08:39+5:302024-04-18T17:11:00+5:30
Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanumat Jayanti, Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, and Bajrangbali Jayanti, is a major Hindu festival ...
Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanumat Jayanti, Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, and Bajrangbali Jayanti, is a major Hindu festival celebrated with devotion across India and worldwide. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, son of Anjana and Kesari, and also considered the son of Vayu, the wind god.
Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Celebration
On this auspicious day, devotees celebrate Lord Hanuman's birth with pomp and devotion. Temples see an increase in visitors, where devotees worship Lord Hanuman, decorate the premises, wear new clothes, and some observe fasts.
Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat
According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti falls on the Purnima Tithi (full moon day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) during the Chaitra month.
As per the Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti in 2024 falls on Tuesday, April 23. The Chaitra Purnima Tithi begins on April 22 at 3:25 AM and ends on April 23 at 5:18 AM.\
Here are the auspicious timings (Shubh Muhurat) for Hanuman Jayanti puja:
- Morning Puja: April 23 - 9:03 AM to 1:58 PM
- Evening Puja: April 23 - 8:14 PM to 9:35 PM
- Brahma Muhurat - April 23 - 04:20 AM to 05:04 AM
- Abhijit Muhurat - 11:53 AM to 12:46 PM
Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Rituals
- Celibacy: As Hanuman is considered an embodiment of celibacy (Brahmacharya), some devotees choose to observe celibacy on Hanuman Jayanti.
- Early Morning Worship: Devotees typically wake up early and offer prayers to Lord Hanuman, Mata Sita, and Lord Rama.
- Bathing and Fasting: Taking a purifying bath and wearing clean, preferably orange clothing is customary. Some devotees also observe a full-day fast, breaking it only after the evening puja.
- Temple Visit and Puja: Visiting a Hanuman temple or performing puja at home is a key aspect of the celebration. Offerings include paan (betel leaf), tulsi leaves, sindoor (vermillion), boondi (sweetened gram flour balls), laddoos (sweetened lentil balls), and chameli oil (jasmine oil).