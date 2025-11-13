Happy Children’s Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes, Greetings, Images and Messages to Share With Family and Friends
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 13, 2025 19:09 IST2025-11-13T19:08:07+5:302025-11-13T19:09:11+5:30
Children's day is dedicated to celebrate the innocence, joy and boundless energy of childhood. Every year November 14 in ...
Children's day is dedicated to celebrate the innocence, joy and boundless energy of childhood. Every year November 14 in India is celebrated the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who believed that children are the nation's true strength future. Here are few inspirational quotes to share with family and friends.
Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up. — Pablo Picasso
Children are not things to be molded, but people to be unfolded. — Jess Lair
The soul is healed by being with children. — Fyodor Dostoyevsky
There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. — Nelson Mandela
Children see magic because they look for it. — Christopher Moore
Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow. — A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Every child you encounter is a divine appointment. — Wess Stafford
Also Read: Happy Children's Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Status to Share with Family and Friends
Open in app