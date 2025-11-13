Happy Children’s Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes, Greetings, Images and Messages to Share With Family and Friends

Children's day is dedicated to celebrate the innocence, joy and boundless energy of childhood. Every year November 14 in India is celebrated the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who believed that children are the nation's true strength future. Here are few inspirational quotes to share with family and friends.

Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up. — Pablo Picasso

Children are not things to be molded, but people to be unfolded. — Jess Lair

The soul is healed by being with children. — Fyodor Dostoyevsky

There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. — Nelson Mandela

Children see magic because they look for it. — Christopher Moore

Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow. — A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Every child you encounter is a divine appointment. — Wess Stafford

