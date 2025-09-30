Happy Dussehra Wishes 2025: Greetings, Images, Messages to Share With Family and Friends

Dussehra is celebrated after nine days of navratri celebration as it is a symbol of victory over evil. On this day, people get ready do puja, worship god and have positive thought. If anyone wants to buy something new specially jwellery then this day is consider auspicious. This year Dussehra is celebrated on October 2nd 2025 and if you want to send greetings , messages to your friends then here are few messages.

May this Dussehra bring light, positivity, and victory in your life. Wishing you and your family happiness and prosperity. Happy Dussehra!

On this day of victory of good over evil, may all your worries burn away with Ravana’s effigy. Happy Dussehra!

May Lord Rama bless you with courage, strength, and wisdom to overcome all challenges. Wishing you a blessed Dussehra!

This Dussehra, let’s burn all negativity, ego, and fear, and welcome success, joy, and peace into our lives.

Celebrate the victory of dharma over adharma. Wishing you health, wealth, and prosperity this Dussehra!

Dussehra is not just about burning Ravana; it’s about conquering our inner demons—ego, greed, and anger.