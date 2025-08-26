Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Images and Greetings to Share With Friends and Family

Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, will begin on Wednesday, August 27. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The festival is celebrated across India for ten days with devotion and enthusiasm. Homes and public spaces are decorated with colourful idols, lights, and flowers. In Maharashtra specially in Mumbai and Pune you can find Ganpati pandal's in every galli. Devotees offer sweets like modaks to Lord Ganesha and perform prayers to seek blessings.

Social media and messaging platforms are filled with greetings like “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and messages wishing joy, unity, and prosperity.

Here are some more wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones this Ganesh Chaturthi:

May Bappa always stay in our hearts and protect our home with his divine blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May Lord Ganesha brighten your path and bless our friendship with happiness forever. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wishing you great beginnings, fun celebrations, and lots of sweet modaks this festive season.

Wishing you and your family a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha bless your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity.



Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May the divine blessings of Bappa remove all obstacles and fill your home with positivity.



Devotional & Spiritual Quotes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

May the divine wisdom of Lord Ganesha descend upon you, illuminating your mind and soul. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

On this holy occasion, I bow to the son of Parvati and Mahadev. May Vakratunda guide us away from ignorance and towards eternal bliss.

Let us celebrate the birth of Vighnaharta, the one who teaches us that with intellect and humility, no obstacle is too great.

“Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva, Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada.” May he always watch over you.

May the blessings of Shri Ganesha be upon you, bringing prosperity, destroying your sorrows, and enhancing your happiness.

WhatsApp & Facebook Status for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025