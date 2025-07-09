Happy Guru Purnima 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, and Greetings to Share with Your Teachers and Mentor

Guru Purnima is one of the auspicious occasion in Hindu tradition which is celebrated on Purnima of Ashadha month. This year Guru Purnima falls on July 10 at 1:36 am and will end on July 11. On this day we bow a respect to our Guru (teacher) and worship them. Her are the wishes and quotes that you can share with your teacher (Guru).

Happy Guru Purnima! Thank you for being a guiding light and a source of wisdom in my life and filling it with Knowledge.

"Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit. I offer my salutations to this Guru." Adi Shankara

A guru is like a candle, who burns to light the way for others. Happy Guru Purnima to all the wonderful teachers!

"Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before Guru who introduced God to me." — Kabir

"He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating." — Swami Vivekananda

Thank you for removing the darkness of ignorance from my life and filling it with knowledge. Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima To all Teachers and leaders