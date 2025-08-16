Happy Janmashtami 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images and Greetings to Share With Family and Friends

Janmashtami is celebrated as birth of lord Krishna, known as eight avatar of god Vishnu. Krishna is consider as one of the important figure in Hinduism. He is seen as a deity of protection, compassion, tenderness, and love. Krishna was born in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva, under dire circumstances.

Krishna's birth was prophesied to bring an end to the tyrannical rule of his uncle Kansa, who imprisoned his parents and vowed to kill their children. To escape Kansa's wrath, Krishna was secretly transported to Gokul, where he was raised by Nanda and Yashoda. This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 16. Here are few messages images to share with family and friends on the birth of Lord Krishna.

1. May Lord Krishna Inspire you to live a life full of love, compassion, and devotion. Happy Janmashtami!

2. The mind acts like an enemy for those who do not control it. – Bhagavad Geeta

3. Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with love, devotion, and joy. Happy Janmashtami to you and your family!

4. May Lord Krishna bless you with love, peace, and happiness on this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami

5. Happy Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna's blessings be with you always.