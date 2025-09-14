Happy Jitiya Vrat 2025 Wishes: Send Messages, Quotes and Greetings of Jivitputrika Vrat on WhatsApp

Every year, Jitiya Vrat is observed on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, Jitiya Vrat 2025 day will be observed on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Jivitputrika Vrat holds great significance in Hinduism and is also known as Jivitputrika. It is especially celebrated in North states, including eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

This fast is especially observed by mothers to wish for the long life, happiness, prosperity and health of their children. It is counted among the difficult fasts because in this, mothers observe the Nirjala fast, i.e. neither eat food nor take water throughout the day. It is a religious belief that this fast removes the troubles coming on the children and happiness and peace remain in the family.

On this day, people greet each other, particularly extending wishes to the mothers in the household. Here, you can find Jitiya greetings and messages to share on WhatsApp to family and friends

Happy Jitiya Vrat 2025 Wishes

Wishing you a blessed Jitiya Vrat 2025. May Lord Jimutavahana bless your family with happiness, prosperity, and long life.

Happy Jitiya Vrat! May this sacred fast bring health, peace, and well-being to your children and loved ones.

On the occasion of Jitiya Vrat 2025, may your home be filled with devotion, positivity, and divine blessings.

Happy Jitiya Vrat! May Lord Vishnu protect your family and fulfil all your wishes.

Wishing you strength, devotion, and joy on this auspicious Jitiya Vrat. May your prayers be answered.

WhatsApp Greetings for Jitiya Vrat 2025

Happy Jitiya Vrat! May your children be blessed with health, happiness & long life.

Wishing you a blessed Jivitputrika Vrat! May Maa Jivitputrika protect your children always.

Happy Jitiya! May this vrat bring prosperity, joy & good fortune to your family.

Blessings of Jivitputrika Mata on Jitiya Vrat for the well-being of your kids.

Happy Jivitputrika Vrat! May your children’s lives be filled with love and success.

Wishing all mothers observing Jitiya Vrat strength, devotion & divine blessings.

Jitiya Vrat Quotes

“Jitiya Vrat is not just a ritual, it is a mother’s unshakable faith for the long life and happiness of her children.”

“The strength of Jitiya Vrat lies in a mother’s prayers, which protect her child like a shield.”

“A mother’s fast on Jivitputrika is a symbol of unconditional love and endless devotion.”

“Jitiya Vrat reminds us that no power in the world is greater than a mother’s blessings.”

“The bond between a mother and child shines brightest when she observes Jitiya Vrat for their well-being.”

“Jivitputrika Vrat teaches us the true meaning of sacrifice, love, and devotion in motherhood.”

“Through Jitiya Vrat, mothers pray not for themselves, but for the happiness and prosperity of their children.”