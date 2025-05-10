Happy Mother’s Day 2025: Inspiring Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status to Share With Mom

Mother's are one of the strongest support system for us. They are friend, partner in guide, listener, a doctor . She can go at any extents for his child. She works 24by 7 to make sure her child is fine. On every second Sunday of May mother's day is celebrated to honour her efforts here are some Mother's Day 2025.

1. All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." —Abraham Lincoln

2. "My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guidance. I was lucky enough to get to have one woman who truly helped me through everything." —Emma Stone

3. "My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual, and physical education I received from her.” —George Washington

4. "A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." —Victor Hugo

5. "Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all." —Oliver Wendell Holmes

6. “A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place.” —Amy Tan

7. “Mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.” —Emily Dickinson