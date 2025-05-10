Happy Mother's Day 2025: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Mom

To honour mothers and maternal figures for their sacrifices and contribution toward family, every second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother's Day. This year (2025), Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 11, 2025. The Mother's Day tradition began in 1908 with Anna Jarvis, inspired by her mother's activism. In 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson officially declared it a national holiday, celebrated on the second Sunday of May, to honor mothers.

Here are some Happy Mother's day wishes and messages you can send to your Mother

1. "A mother's love is the heart of the family, the glue that holds everything together. Happy Mother's Day!"

2. "A mother is the first friend we have, the first teacher we know, and the first guide we follow. Wishing you a wonderful Mother's Day."

3. "To the world, you might be just one person, but to me, you are the world. Happy Mother's Day!"

4. "The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond measure. Thank you for everything you do. Happy Mother's Day!"



5. "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there. Wishing you a day filled with the same warmth and love you always give. Happy Mother's Day!"

6. "The love between a mother and her child is forever. I am grateful for your endless love. Happy Mother's Day!"