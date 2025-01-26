Happy Republic Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes by Freedom Fighters to Share and Celebrate India’s 76th Gantantra Diwas

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025. This day is very important in the country's history. It marks the day when the Indian Constitution was adopted on January 26, 1950, making India a free, fair, and democratic nation. The main celebration includes a big parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, where India shows its rich culture, strong military, and progress. People all over the country raise the national flag, sing patriotic songs, and honor those who fought for India's Freedom.

Republic Day is also a time to think about the words and actions of the great leaders who helped shape the country. Here are ten inspiring quotes from India’s most respected leaders:

1. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.": MahatmaGandhi



2. "They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas.": BhagatSingh



3. "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom.": SubhasChandraBose



4. "Be educated, be organized, and be agitated.": Dr. B.R. Ambedkar



5. "We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure.": JawaharlalNehru



6. "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech, and earnestness in action.": SarojiniNaidu.



7. "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.": LalBahadurShastri.

8. "Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly.": SardarVallabhbhaiPatel.



9. "I shall not surrender my Jhansi.": RaniLakshmibai.



10. "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action." : APJAbdulKalam.

As we celebrate Republic Day 2025, let us draw inspiration from these profound words and work towards upholding the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution. This day is a reminder of our collective responsibility to honor the legacy of our freedom fighters and contribute to the progress and unity of the nation.