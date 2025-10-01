Happy Vijayadashami Wishes 2025: Greetings, Images, Messages to Share With Family and Friends

Dussehra which is also known as Vijayadashami is an Hindu festival which is celebrated on the 10th day of Navratri. On this day devotees kill the statue of Ravan as a symbol of victory of good over evil and Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura. This year Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 2nd. Here are wishes for Vijayadashami to send to family and friends.

1. On this auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, may truth always triumph in your life and may you achieve victory over all challenges.

2. Let’s celebrate the victory of good over evil and welcome a life full of peace and blessings. Happy Vijayadashami!

3. Vijayadashami is not just about burning Ravana, it is about killing the negativity within us.

4. The festival of Vijayadashmi inspires us to walk on the path of righteousness and embrace truth in every situation.

5. Celebrate the victory of inner light over darkness and wisdom over ignorance.

6. When we choose virtue over vice, love over hate, and truth over lies—we celebrate Vijayadashami every day