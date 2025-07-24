Hariyali Teej 2025 Mehndi Designs: Latest and Easy Patterns to Match Your Saree and Bangles

Hariyali Teej is a festival celebrated usually by married Hindu women in India. It falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Shravan, which is usually celebrated two days before the Nag Panchami festival, which is on July 30. This year, the festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Sunday, July 27.

On Hariyali Teej, married women visit their parents' home wearing new clothes, preferably Maharashtrian tradition, adorning green Saris and bangles. Women also prepare swings and sing Teej songs on this day.

According to Hindu rituals, on the day of Teej, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati unite. Three Teej festivals are celebrated and observed in the Hindu holy month of Shravan. The festivals celebrated according to their culture, respective of their origins and state, are Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej, and Hartalika Teej.

Women also decorate their hands with mehndi designs to match their attire. LokmatTimes.com brings you easy and latest ideas for henna so you can draw easily by yourself. Check out the images and YouTube videos below of the latest mehndi designs.

Hariyali Amavasya is important not only from a religious point of view but also conveys a message of nature and environmental protection. Good deeds, donations, and pujas performed on this day bestow a person with spiritual strength and mental peace. However, wrong deeds or irregularities done on the day of Amavasya can have inauspicious effects, so caution should be exercised.