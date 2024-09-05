Hartalika Teej 2024 Vrat: Date, Shubh Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi, Significance and More

The Hartalika Teej, widely observed across India, is particularly significant in Maharashtra. Celebrated on Bhadrapada Shuddha Tritiya, this fast is traditionally undertaken by young women seeking a husband akin to Lord Shiva. The ritual involves worshipping clay idols of Goddess Gauri and her companion while fasting. This observance precedes Ganapati Chaturthi, falling on the third day before the festival.

The Swarna Gauri Vrat is observed on Hartalika Teej, with Bhadrapada Shuddha Tritiya starting at 12:20 PM on September 5, 2024, and ending at 3:00 PM on September 6, 2024. According to traditional practices, Hartalika Pujan should be performed on the morning of September 6. To prepare, gather clay idols of Goddess Gauri, fresh fruits, flowers, incense, and a diya. The fast typically involves abstaining from food and water, though some may eat fruits and nuts. Perform the puja with devotion and recount the story of the fast, which seeks blessings and adheres to ancient customs.

Hartalika Vrat Puja Literature

Materials Required:

Basic Items:

Turmeric, kunku, gulal, rangoli

Copper, tamhan (small copper vessel), pali (wooden tray)

Utensils, (plate), sandalwood paste, akshata (rice grains)

sacred powder, flowers, tulsi, durva (grass), incense sticks, camphor

Niranjan (lamp), betel leaves (12), cotton textiles, sacred thread, suparia (betel nuts, 12)

Fruits, coconut, jaggery, bangles, (bangle holder), garland, panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, sugar, ghee)

Materials Required:

Rice

1 coconut

1 fruit

1 betel nut

Mirror

Funnel

4 green bangles

2 turmeric cans

5 rupee coins

Leaves for Hartalika Puja:

Ashoka leaves

Amla leaves

Durva Grass

kaner leaves

Kadamba leaves

Datura leaves

Front leaves

Bael leaves

Flowers for Hartalika Puja:

Chafa flowers

Kevda flowers

Kanheri flowers

Bakul flowers

Datura flowers

Lotus flowers

Shevanti flowers

Jaswand flowers

Mogra flowers

Ashoka flowers

Hartalika Vrat Puja Procedure

Preparation:

Begin by offering turmeric and kunku to your deities and place vida (a sacred offering) before God.

Place two betel leaves, one coin, and one betel nut on the vida and offer your greetings to God.

Greet Guruji and your father, then take your seat for the puja.

Creating the Sand Shivling:

Prepare a sand Shivling by placing akshata (rice grains) on a square base and position two idols of Hartalika on it.

Alternatively, place the Shivalinga brought with the Hartalika idols in front of this setup.

Commence the Puja:

Pray in front of the house deities by placing vida, offering akshata and haldikunku (turmeric and kunku), and perform namaskar (salutation).

Start the puja by greeting the elders of the house.

Worship Rituals:

Take some rice and place a betel nut on it, then worship Panchachara (a sacred object) as Ganapati.

Decorate all four sides with banana poles and a chaurang or pata (platform). Install Parvati and Shiva on this decorated chauranga and perform shodasha pora(sixteen rituals).

Pray: "Friend Parvati, may we find the groom you desire. May there be uninterrupted good fortune."

Offer various leaflets and flowers, show incense, lamps, and offerings, while meditating on Umamaheshwar (a form of Lord Shiva).

Concluding the Puja:

Bid farewell to Mata Parvati and Mahadev.

Perform aarti (ritual of waving lights) and distribute prasad (sacred food offerings).

Hartalika Uttar Puja (End of Fast)

Timing: Perform the Uttar Puja in the morning of the following day after the Hartalika Vrat.

Rituals:

Worship: Begin by worshipping with Panchachara (a sacred object).

Offering: Present curd rice as an offering.

Aarti: Conduct the aarti (ritual of waving lights) and offer akshata (rice grains).

Immersion: Immerse the deities after completing the puja.

Additional: Perform a green light ritual on the day of Uttar Puja.

The Story of Hartalika Vrat Katha

On Mount Kailash, Parvati once asked Lord Shankar about the best fast among all fasts that is both labor-intensive and rewarding. Shankar responded that the Hartalika Vrat is the most esteemed, akin to how the moon is the best among constellations and the Ganges among rivers. He recounted that Parvati had observed this fast in her previous life on the Himalayas to win his favor.

Shankar explained that Parvati had performed intense penance for sixty-four years, enduring severe hardships to attain him. Despite her father's concerns and the arrival of Sage Narada, who suggested she be given to Vishnu, Parvati remained steadfast in her desire for Shankar. Eventually, her father relented and agreed to her wish.

During her fast, Parvati chose to stay awake at night, and Shankar appeared before her. She expressed her refusal to marry anyone but him, which Shankar respected. The next day, she completed the fast with her friend, and her father subsequently arranged for her marriage to Shankar, fulfilling her wish.

The Hartalika Vrat involves tying a toran (decorative garland), decorating with banana poles, and establishing a linga of Mahadev with Parvati. Worship with devotion is essential, and the ritual includes narrating the story and staying awake at night. Observing this fast is believed to absolve sins from past lives, bring good fortune, and prevent misfortune and poverty.