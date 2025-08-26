Hartalika Teej 2025: Important Rules to Follow and Aarti to Recite After Puja

Hartalika vrat is consider as one of the asupicios vrat for married and unmarried woman who prays for good fortune of their husband. Bhadrapada Shuddha Tritiya is celebrated as Hartalika Tritiya. Hartalika is the name of Parvati. Let's know some rules of Hartalika Vrat and Hartalika Aarti...

On the day of Hartalika Vrat, clay idols of Gauri and her companions are worshipped by fasting woman . This year, Bhadrapada Tritiya Tithi will begin on Monday, August 25, 2025 at 12:34 PM and will end on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 1:54 PM. According to the Indian calendar, since the ancient tradition of considering sunrise as the date is prevalent, it is being said that Haritalika Tritiya Swarna Gauri Vrat should be performed on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Rules of Hartalika Vrat: To perform Hartalika Puja: Gather necessary materials in advance. Take the Haritalika Vrat resolution. Install and worship the idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati with incense, flowers, bel leaves, Durva, and offerings. Listen to the Haritalika Vrat Katha. Observe a fast, with or without water, according to your health. In some regions, women maintain an all-night vigil with chanting and worship. Conclude the fast according to scriptural guidelines.

Aarti of Shri Hartalika

जय देवी हरितालिके । सखी पार्वती अंबिके || आरती ओंवाळीते । ज्ञानदीपकळिके ॥ धृ० ॥

हर अर्धांगी वससी । जाशी यज्ञा माहेरासी ॥ तेथें अपमान पावसीं । यज्ञकुंडीं गुप्त होसी ॥ जय देवी० ॥ १ ॥

रिघसी हिमाद्रीच्या पोटीं । कन्यां होसी तू गोमटी ॥ उग्र तपश्चर्या मोठी । आचरसी उठाउठी ॥ जय देवी० ॥ २॥

तापपंचाग्निसाधनें । धूम्रपानें अधोवदनें ॥ केली बहु उपोषणें । शंभु भ्रताराकारणें ॥ जय देवी० ॥ ३ ॥

लीला दाखविसी दृष्टी । हें व्रत करिसी लोकांसाठी ॥ पुन्हां वरिसी धूर्जटी । मज रक्षावें संकटीं ॥ जय देवी० ॥ ४ ॥

काय वर्णूं तव गुण । अल्पमति नारायण ॥ माते दाखवीं चरण । चुकवावे जन्ममरण ॥ जय देवी० ॥ ५ ॥