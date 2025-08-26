Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025 Rules: Important Dos and Don’ts for First-Time Observers

Hartalika Teej 2025 will be observed this year on Tuesday, August 26. This festival falls on the tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Hartalika Teej is celebrated as the reunion of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. On this day, married women wish their husbands long life and a happy married life, while girls pray for a good life partner for themselves. If you are going to observe this fast for the first time, keep in mind that the pooja method and fast rules should be followed seriously so that this fast can give its intended results.

Tips for observing Hariyali Teej fast for the first time

Get up early in the morning, take a bath and meditate and clean the place of worship. Sprinkling Gangajal is considered auspicious. Wear clean red or green clothes as Hariyali Teej is especially associated with the color green. Do 16 Shringar, which includes sindoor, mehndi, bangles, hair-beautiful decoration. Worship by taking an idol or picture of Lord Shiva-Parvati, offer Belpatra, Belphal, Bhaang, fruits, flowers, milk, curd, honey, sugar. Nirjala Vrat means that one should not even drink water throughout the day. If Nirjala Vrat is not possible, then fruits can be given, which includes sago, potatoes, milk, curd etc. After the Puja, listen or read the Vrat Katha and do Aarti, and finally distribute Prasad. Avoid lying, getting angry or negative thinking throughout the day. Sleeping during the day is prohibited.

Do not offer these flowers even by mistake

When worshipping during Teej, avoid offering prohibited flowers, especially white flowers like white roses, as they displease Goddess Parvati, particularly during the first Hartalika Teej worship. Additionally, do not offer Ketaki flowers to Lord Shiva, as they are considered displeasing according to the Puranas. Always use fresh, colorful flowers like marigolds and roses, and never offer wilted or broken flowers.

Keeping Hartalika Teej fast brings love, good luck, and happiness in married life. Women fasting for the first time should keep these rules and traditions in mind so that they can get the full benefit of the fast.