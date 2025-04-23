Health Tips: Skipping Breakfast for Fruits? Know What Ayurveda Says About This Trend

There are always different trends on what to do and what to avoid staying healthy. Sometimes people are told to go on a diet by drinking buttermilk, sometimes they are given water therapy. There are many trends like eating protein foods and avoiding carbs. Also, now there is a trend to avoid breakfast and eat fruits instead. But how right is this? We have heard that you should not eat some fruits on an empty stomach, then in such a case, should you start the day by eating fruits, see this special information given by experts.

Is it right to skip breakfast and eat fruits?

A video has been shared by a dietician on the Instagram page my_ayurvedic_life, which provides information on the health effects of eating only different fruits for breakfast. In this, she is saying that in the morning, the Kapha nature in your body is increased. Your stomach fire is very slow. In such a state, if you eat cold fruits that are cold in nature, your stomach fire becomes even colder and slower. Due to this, you may experience problems like bloating, increased discomfort, and loss of energy.

After eating fruits, you feel full for some time. But after some time, you feel hungry again. Eating fruits after skipping breakfast increases the blood sugar level. After some time, the energy level decreases, so you constantly want to eat something sweet. Apart from this, fatigue also comes very quickly. That is why avoid eating fruits on an empty stomach. Instead, prefer to eat hot, fresh, cooked food. Keep the time between breakfast and lunch or between lunch and dinner to eat fruits.