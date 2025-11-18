Healthy Hot Chocolate for Winter: Try This Ragi-Based, Sugar-Free Recipe

During winters with tea, coffee, one more beverage that we feels like drinking is hot chocolate. But hot chocolate has lots of calories and gives us guilt. If you are also one of them then try this recipe given below without straining your mind. This healthy and 'guilt-free' hot chocolate classic recipe will be a winter treat. Which will be loved by both young and old in the house. It does not contain cornflower, sugar, or cream at all, but it has been given a nutritious twist, let's see how it goes!

Dates 4, Almonds 6, Hot Skimmed Milk 1/2 cup + 1 cup Milk 1 cup Water 1/4 cup Cinnamon Stick 1. Cocoa Powder 1 tablespoon Ragi Flour 1 tablespoon Dark Chocolate Chips 1.5 tablespoons.

Suggested Method: First soak the dates and almonds in hot milk (1/2 cup). Then grind this mixture in a mixer to make a smooth paste. In a small bowl, add ragi flour (1 tablespoon) and a little cold milk (1/4 cup) and mix it without any lumps. This mixture will act as cornflour. In a saucepan, combine the remaining milk (1 cup), water and cinnamon stick and heat it. Once the milk is hot, add the cocoa powder and the prepared date-almond paste. Stir well.

Now add the ragi flour mixture and stir continuously on low heat. Once the mixture thickens, add the dark chocolate chips. Once the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth, remove the cinnamon stick. Serve hot and enjoy guilt-free hot chocolate!

Benefits of Ragi Hot Chocolate