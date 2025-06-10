Here's Why You Should Not Use Ear Buds To Clean Your Ears

Most people usually use earbuds or cotton swabs to remove earwax. Everyone thinks that it is necessary to remove earwax. But this is not true. Using earbuds to remove earwax all the time can damage the ears. Many experts also often advise that you should not use earbuds to clean your ears. While talking to Indiatv Dr. Meena Agarwal from Delhi told reasons why you should not use earbuds to clean your ears.

The doctor says that earwax is not dirt. It is a natural process that occurs in the body. This wax acts as a protective shield for the ears. This wax prevents insects, dust and other harmful things from entering the ears. Earwax has anti-bacterial properties, which protect the ears from infections.

Dirt gets deeper: When you try to clean your ears with earbuds, in most cases the dirt gets pushed further in instead of coming out. This can block the inner ear canal and cause hearing problems. Can damage the eardrum: Repeatedly inserting earbuds into your ears, or pushing them too deep inside, can damage the eardrum. Sometimes the eardrum can rupture. This can cause pain, swelling, or even hearing loss. Risk of infection: Repeatedly using earbuds that are dirty or dirty can introduce harmful bacteria into your ears. This can lead to fungal or bacterial infections.

Also Read: Skin Cancer Symptoms: Know How to Spot the Warning Signs Early

How do you clean your ears?

Ears are self-cleaning. Consult an ear doctor if you experience hearing difficulties due to excessive earwax. Follow their cleaning instructions and consider using doctor-prescribed eardrops if recommended.