Here's Why You Should Switch to a Wooden Comb for Hair Care

To comb our hair we often opt for the plastic comb. Using plastic comb is not healthy as they have tendency to cause static, damage hair, and contribute to environmental issues. So the best option is to use wooden comb, here are some benefits of using a new wooden comb instead of the old one. Let's know the benefits of using a wooden comb...

1. Improves Blood circulation : When you comb your hair using a wooden comb, pressure is applied to the scalp, which stimulates the acupuncture points in the scalp and improves blood circulation.

2. Hair roots become stronger: As blood circulation improves, the hair roots become stronger and hair falls out less.

3. Hair gets nourishment: Using a wooden comb ensures that the natural oil in the scalp goes into your hair in equal amounts. Doing this eliminates problems like hair breakage and hair loss.

4. Reduces the problem of hair breakage: Using a wooden comb reduces hair breakage and hair loss. Wooden combs can be easily moved through the hair.

5. Reduces scalp allergies: Wooden combs are the best for people with sensitive scalps. They also eliminate the problem of scalp allergies.