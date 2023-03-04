Holi 2023: 3 Sweet dishes recipes to celebrate with your loved ones

Holi is very important in Hinduism, and the whole of India celebrates this festival. This is the festival of colours. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Falgun month. In the year 2023, Holi, the festival of colours, falls on 8 March 2023.

Everyone in India and many abroad know about Holi and how it is one of the biggest festivals in the country. While it is known as the festival of colours, the delicious Holi sweets are also famous.

Here’s the exclusive list of special Holi sweet dishes that you can make and relish with your near and dear ones on this special day.

Thandai Mousse

Give your Holi celebrations a hearty twist with Thandai Mousse. This fusion Holi dessert combines two loved dishes, Thandai and Mousse, to make an innovative dessert. This milk-based dessert is made from simple ingredients like dry fruits, saffron, milk and milkmaid.

Choco flurry Phirni

Choco Flurry Phirni is a twist to the classic Indian Phirni. A fusion that combines yummy chocolate with rice, milk, and sugar. The delicate and humble texture of the recipe is laced with cardamom powder. The freshness of the chocolate elevates this recipe's taste.

Badaam Doodh

Holi festivities aren’t the same without Badaam Doodh or Almond Milk. The creamy and velvety texture of the almond-flavoured milk makes it a refreshing and indulgent drink for festivals and special occasions. The delicious-smelling dish is a good digestive. So, you can wash down more snacks with glasses of this fragrant milk.