Holi 2023: Cocktail recipe will make your after parties a delight!

Celebrated in March every year, Holi is among the biggest Hindu festivals of all times. This festival of colours has a twofold significance firstly, it marks an important mythical event, and secondly, it signals the end of winter and arrival of spring.

The night before the festival of colours, huge piles of wood are set afire, symbolising the burning of Holika. Thereafter, in the morning, people of all ages put coloured powder, throw coloured water and even water balloons on each other. Revellers roam around their colony in groups, locally known as tolis, smearing whoever they see on the way with colours. Special sweets, including the iconic Gujiyas, are prepared in almost every Hindu household.

Here’s the exclusive list of cocktails that you can make and relish with your near and dear ones on this special day.

Gulabi Thandai

Thandai is a traditional Indian drink made with milk, nuts, and spices. This Thandai can be easily made by just adding these ingredients and making it a perfect blend to sip on this festive season.

Ingredients:

Tequila 60ml

Rose syrup 20ml

Chopped almonds

Milk 30ml

Method blend the mix of Rose syrup, shaken with tequila and spices.

Epitome Paan Berry

Epitome Paan berry would be a gin based cocktail made with holi special ingredient like the beetle leaves and Gulkand syrup and shaken well with Vodka.

Ingredients:

Gin 60ml

Betal leave syrup 20ml

Lime juice 10ml

Cranberry 20ml

Vodka 60ml

Passion fruit puree 30ml

Lime juice 10ml

Gulkand syrup 5ml