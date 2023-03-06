Holi 2023: Snack recipes you can make in under 10 minutes

Holi, the festival of colours, marks the beginning of spring and the end of winter. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil. The colour and vibrancy of the festival represent the different aspects of life. This year Holi 2023, the festival of colours falls on March 8, 2023.

In modern times, the festival of Holi 2023 has taken on a new significance. It is now a time to come together and celebrate our diversity. The festival reminds us that we are all different, but we are all united by our humanity.

Here’s the exclusive list of special Holi instant recipes that you can make and relish with your near and dear ones on this special day.

Crispy Corn

Crispy corn is popular in restaurant menu, deep-fried crunchy sweet corn kernels are tossed in spices and sauces. Make this one for family/ friends and am sure they will be surprised by the taste

Ingredients

2 cup sweet corn

2 tbsp Cornflour/corn starch

2 tbsp All-Purpose Flour (maida)

2 tbsp rice flour

Salt to taste

Black Pepper Powder to taste

Peri-Peri seasoning to taste

2 tsp Lemon Juice

1 small onion (finely chopped)

1 green chilli (finely chopped)

3 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped_

Oil for deep frying

Instant Oats Dosa

Healthy, delicious and instant, oats dosa is a nutritious snack that is not only good for your gut, it's also filling.

Ingredients

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/4 cup rice flour

1/4 cup Rava (sooji or cream of wheat or semolina)

1/2cup Curd (yoghurt)

1/4cup finely chopped onion or 1 small onion - finely chopped

1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger

1 teaspoon finely chopped green chillies

1 to 1.5 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

7 to 8 curry leaves - finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon black pepper - crushed in a mortar-pestle

1 to 2 tablespoon grated coconut optional

1.25 cups water or add as required

Salt as required