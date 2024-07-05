Holistic Development of Children is Key to their Optimum Successful Life

In the current educational scenario, the desire to succeed in competitive exams often overpowers factors such as mental and physical health, recreation, indulgence in sports & extracurricular activities, etc. Students, driven by intense competition and societal expectations, find themselves ruthlessly trapped in a relentless cycle of routine, often cumbersome learning, and exam-focused preparation. A high quantum of students who start preparing for major national level competitive exams find themselves in a rat race, riddled by several factors that contribute to lack of a humane, holistic approach. Many institutes often compromise the quality of teaching for major competitive exams and adopt the practice of rote learning. This leaves a major faction of students overwhelmed and unable to absorb information effectively (and more importantly, cohesively).

Coupled with this is the issue of huge batch sizes, where individual attention is often overlooked, in a bid to cater to more students simultaneously. A packed classroom will soon become a breeding ground for students complaining of a lack of personalised focus from the faculty. Study material meant to foster a better understanding of the subjects also won’t be of use due to a lack of engagement. Students are generally under pressure from family members and society at large. The absence of personalised mentoring by the tutors usually manifests in added stress and anxiety. Learning turns from being a joy into only meeting the expectations of others affecting a student’s personal well-being and interests. This also negatively impacts the mental health and growth of Students.

For FIITJEE, addressing these challenges has become a conscious choice. Delivering education in a holistic fashion is a formula that helps deliver beyond the academics. Such a holistic approach includes inculcating problem solving, time management and simple strategies to deal to with examinations. A core aspect of their success lies its unique pedagogical methodology, which focuses on fundamentals-based teaching. FIITJEE students are taught under the best peer groups of like-minded students, so that they can learn and grow synergistically and holistically. This approach enables students to master their understanding of basic concepts, enabling them to tackle challenging problems and adapt to various test pattern changes effortlessly.

The institution has created programs with a structure but remains flexible regarding ensuring a balance between intellectual and physical fitness. Growth comprises several aspects including academics. Being able to accommodate all the components that make for holistic growth needs to be cultivated. The Integrated School Programs are a well thought out program by FIITJEE to connect students with similar interests to create a system that supports their ideas and thoughts along with academics. This helps shape personalities, encourage harmless competition, bring in an exchange of ideas. Students who avail of this find themselves in a better space – both in achieving academic success and pursuing their favourite sports or music. Binge-watching OTT shows, movies and exposure to social media are often perceived as leisure but never contribute to personal development or academics. On the other hand, playing a sport, choosing a book to read, and listening to music have proven benefits. They can be a refreshing offering that the body and soul deserve.

FIITJEE’s Diagnostic-cum Scholarship Tests gauge a student’s academic interest and aptitude. Using extensive diagnostic testing helps students arrive at a suitable decision based on certain parameters. Comprehensive skills, analytical capability and general IQ pertaining to one’s area of interest are taken into consideration through the diagnostic-cum scholarship test. To sum up, the only way to excel academically and life in general is through imparting well-rounded education. As it fosters creativity, empathy, and critical thinking, the students learn about challenges and opportunities. For parents, educators, and the society at large, it should be about creating environments that support and encourage comprehensive growth. Opting for the holistic development of students is not merely an educational imperative but a serious commitment to brighter, more harmonious future.