Home Remedies For Weight Loss: Try This Easy DIY Powder to Burn Fat and Curb Hunger

The problem of constantly increasing weight is bothering everyone these days. This problem of weight gain is becoming so common that everyone wants to lose their weight. To lose weight, we do everything from gym to diet. Along with these remedies, we also try some other home remedies. These small home remedies also help in losing weight quickly. Among these home remedies, some people drink lemon and honey water to lose weight, while some eat fenugreek seeds. Along with this, some people drink cinnamon and clove water, while some prefer to eat chia seeds. Another similar remedy is to eat some specially selected Ayurvedic homemade powder of spices in their daily routine along with daily diet and exercise.

Dietician Anushi Jain has shared the recipe of a special Ayurvedic powder for weight loss from her account dt.anushijain on Instagram. We can prepare an Ayurvedic medicinal powder at home by taking some selected spices from our daily spice boxes. Eating this Ayurvedic powder along with daily diet and exercise helps in losing weight.

Ingredients:-

1. Cumin - 50 grams

2. Dill - 50 grams

3. Fenugreek - 50 grams

4. Coriander - 20 grams

5. Flaxseed - 10 grams

6. Asafoetida powder - 1/4 tablespoon



Prepare Ayurvedic powder like this...

First of all, take a pan and combine all the ingredients like cumin, dill, fenugreek, coriander, and fenugreek in that pan. Then roast all these ingredients together on medium flame. When all the ingredients are lightly roasted, add asafoetida powder at the end. Then roast all the ingredients again for 1 to 2 minutes. Then remove these roasted ingredients in a dish and let them cool. After cooling, pour all these ingredients together in a large bowl of a mixer, turn the mixer and make a fine powder of it. Store the prepared powder in an airtight glass jar.

Eat powder in this way to lose weight...

You can eat this powder 3 times a day with water. You can add this powder to water and drink that water too or you can eat a spoonful of powder and then drink water on top.

How does Ayurvedic powder help in weight loss?

According to the dietician, spices like cumin, coriander, dill, and asafoetida are used in Ayurveda. The combination of these things is very beneficial for losing excess weight. Which is useful in keeping the digestive system healthy and also in eliminating problems like gastric. These spices are very beneficial in keeping the metabolism in the body proper. The anti-inflammatory properties of these spices make the stomach feel full. Along with this, it helps in controlling appetite. Which leads to less calorie intake, which in turn helps in losing weight.