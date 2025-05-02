Home Remedy to Blacken Hair: Know How to Use Tea and Coffee for White Hair

Nowadays, the problem of white hair at an early age is increasing due to lack of nutrition, not sleeping on time, watching TV-phone too much, eating too much fast food, eating too much oily food. After hair turns white, various chemicals are used more to make it black. They make the hair black for some time, but they also damage the hair. However, many people do not know that they can also use natural remedies to make their hair black. Tea powder is beneficial for treating various hair problems. It is used for many skin-related remedies. If you mix one thing in this tea powder and apply it on your hair, it can help in turning white hair black. Let's know how to do it...

Remedies for blackening hair

To make this remedy for blackening hair, you will need 1 liter of water, 10 teaspoons of tea powder or tea bags. Put water in a pot. Bring it to a boil. Then add tea powder to it. Now keep the gas on medium and let the water boil well. Turn off the gas and let the water cool down. Then apply this water to the hair roots with the help of a hair brush. Apply this water 30 minutes before taking a bath. Then wash your hair with warm water.

Second method

Take 1 liter of water, 10 teaspoons of tea powder, 6 teaspoons of coffee. Put water and tea powder in a bowl. Let it boil well and then mix the coffee powder in it. Then let the water cool and strain it. Apply this water to your hair and wash your hair after 30 minutes.

In how many days will you see the difference?

This method of blackening hair is not permanent. But this remedy is definitely better than the chemical dyes available in the market. It will be beneficial to do this remedy thrice a week to keep your hair shiny and black.