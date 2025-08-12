How Anushka Pathak Blended French Technique with Indian Heritage in Her Chef-of-the-Day Shrimp Creation!

In the world of culinary arts, fusion has become a movement, rather than just being a trend. Patrons want to sense what different cultures can blend and present on their palette.

Across the world, young chefs are exploring what it means to honour heritage while mastering global techniques. At the heart of this evolution are stories of bold choices, culinary gambles, and a relentless pursuit of flavour and finesse.

One such story is that of Anushka Pathak, who took an unconventional path early on. A bright academic student, she surprised many by choosing a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) course in Food Production and Culinary Arts.

“It was seen as a gamble,” she says, “but I just knew food was more than survival, it was expression.”

Her decision paid off. She graduated with honours, trophy in hand, and followed it up with a diploma in hospitality and food processing. But more importantly, she found her voice: one that speaks through traditional Maharashtrian flavours, interpreted with bold technique.

For her "Chef of the Day" project, Anushka decided to push boundaries with a daring and delicate creation: –

Shrimp with Saffron Beurre Blanc, served with roasted rainbow carrots, fried onions, and edible flowers. It’s a dish that could sit comfortably on a Parisian menu, and yet, every bite tells a distinctly Indian story.

“We were required to use an emulsified sauce, something that’s very technical and easy to mess up,”Anushka explains.“But I wanted the dish to still feel like home. So, I chose beurre blanc, a French butter sauce, and gave it a spicy saffron twist to pair it with Indian flavours.”

Beurre blanc (which translates to "white butter") is a luxurious, emulsified sauce born in the Loire region of France. Traditionally made with white wine, white wine vinegar, and shallots, it’s slowly emulsified with cubes of cold butter. The key is precision, if the temperature veers too high or too low, the sauce breaks.

Anushka’s version was anything but traditional. She infused it with saffron, garam masala, paprika, and cayenne, making it tangy, spicy, and unapologetically Indian.

“It was risky,” she admits. “Beurre blanc is usually seasoned only with salt and pepper. But the balance worked. The richness of the sauce complemented the light, grilled shrimp perfectly.”



The shrimp itself was marinated in a vibrant paste of mint, garlic, green chili, ghee, paprika, lemon, and salt, flavours that offered heat, earthiness, and brightness all at once. The roasted rainbow carrots, slow-roasted in ghee and spices, added body and warmth. Fried onions brought crunch and a mild bitterness, and the edible flowers elevated the dish visually while adding subtle floral notes.

The magic, however, lies in the sauce. Here’s Anushka’s saffron beurre blanc recipe:

Saffron Beurre Blanc (Indian-style)

1. In a non-reactive saucepan, add 12 oz white wine, 3 oz white wine vinegar, 0.04 oz black peppercorns, 2 bay leaves, and minced shallots.

2. Boil until the mixture reduces to about 2 tablespoons.

3. Lower the heat, whisk in a splash of cream, and begin incorporating cubed cold butter, one piece at a time, whisking constantly.

4. Once the sauce is smooth and emulsified, stir in salt, garam masala, paprika, and a dash of cayenne.

5. Strain and hold warm over a bain marie.

6. Add a pinch of saffron just before serving.

As for her inspiration? “I wanted to prove that Indian flavours can exist within classical French technique—without losing identity or soul,” Anushka Pathak exclaims!