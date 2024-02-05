How Much Should Your Screen Time Be? Expert Warns Against Side Effects of Overstimulation

Dr Shailendra Umate, Mental Health Expert

A person who uses a smartphone spends 6 to 7 hours every day on his mobile phone. Generally, the average screen time in India is 5 to 6 hours. It is increasing every year. Today, we use mobile phones longer than people in the United States. Many people use screens at night or in the evening. The blue light in it disrupts the sleep cycle. Sleep does not become pleasant and deep due to the decrease in the secretion of the sleep hormone, melatonin. This causes side effects like fatigue the next day, lack of attention at work, etc. There is also fatigue and stress in the eye. Being in front of the screen for a long time, there is a lot of unnecessary information that increases stress without any benefit. This reduces the ability to think. Imagination is diminished. The intellect becomes weak. On the other hand, reading a book fuels creativity and imagination. Due to more screen time, people are getting isolated.

PM Narendra Modi recently addressed this problem in his 'Pariksha pe Charcha'. He told students about many benefits of reducing screen time. Since there is no screen, we can chat with the other person. It creates a commitment. There's a sense of intimacy. Loneliness is avoided. Everyone should keep screen time within 1 to 2 hours. To reduce that, measure how much screen time there was beforehand. Look at what it was used for. Then turn off the apps that waste time. Turn off notifications. Start physical exercise or outdoor sports when you feel like using mobile phones during the day. Communicate with family and friends. Designate screen-free space. Do not keep the phone/screen closed every morning or 1 to 2 hours in the evening, while exercising or spending family time, time with the children or relatives. If someone calls or texts, one should respond later. Instead of communicating with the other person over the phone or text, meet in person and talk.