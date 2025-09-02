How Pulses Help in Weight Loss: Benefits of Moong Dal Water for Detox & Metabolism

Their are many types of pulses that are included in Indian diet, but have you ever thought that pulses can also be useful for weight loss. Pulses act as a detoxifying agent that removes dirt accumulated in the body. Apart from this, fibers in these also provide many benefits to the body and the speed of fat digestion increases. Which helps in proper weight loss and also helps in preventing diseases.

Green mung beans are useful for weight loss

You can drink green mung bean water to lose weight. Consuming this mung bean with its skin helps in losing weight quickly. Apart from this, drinking pulse water speeds up metabolism. Our intestines digest fats quickly. Which also helps in reducing obesity. Mung bean has a low glycemic index. This means that the sugar level does not increase rapidly or decrease suddenly and hunger remains under control.

According to a study published in the Obesity Journal, eating pulses makes you feel full, which also helps in weight loss (Ref). Including pulses in your diet is a very simple solution. According to this study, eating a high-protein diet helps in reducing hunger and increases body heat, which helps in weight loss. Moong dal is a good part of a high-protein diet.

Other benefits of eating green moong dal

Drinking green dal water reduces gas problems. Water in the intestines is maintained and this process happens quickly. Due to which the stool becomes soft and easily passes out of the body. Apart from this, it also helps in getting rid of gases. Intestinal health remains good. Keeping the stomach clean also helps in weight loss. You can drink this dal water to prevent overeating.

It contains fibers. Which provides energy to the body. It prevents the body from overeating and also improves digestion. Moong dal water increases the metabolism of fats in the body. Eating this dal increases fat metabolism in the body and also helps in reducing excess fat in the body. You can make this dal soup and drink it or eat it with rice.