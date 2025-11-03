How to Get Bridal Glow Naturally at Home in 15 Days? Follow These Tips

Wedding day is the most special and unforgettable day in every girl's life. On that day, everyone's attention is on the bride, her dress, jewelry and most importantly, the glow on her face. After Diwali, many people have their wedding date. When it comes to weddings, girls are just busy. Currently, various programs are planned for the wedding ceremony. These last at least 4 to 5 days. Daily attire, suitable jewelry, makeup, hair style, everything is decided.

But if you want to look special at your wedding, it's not just about clothes, jewelry, makeup. You also have to take care of your skin. How should girls take care of their skin before marriage? What should be done to bring glow to the skin? Let's find out which mistakes should be avoided.

Famous nutritionist Shweta Shah says that girls spend 18 to 20 thousand rupees for a bridal look, but their face does not glow. But if you take some special care 15 days before the wedding, it will help the skin glow.

For this, first of all, you have to take 2 teaspoons of rice water, 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel and 2 teaspoons of vitamin E oil. After that, you have to mix all this and make a smooth gel. Fill it in a glass bottle. After washing your face at night, apply 2 drops on your face. Massage the skin with light hands and leave it overnight. In the morning, your skin will become soft, shiny. Also, fine wrinkles and tan on the skin will also reduce. You have to do this regularly for 15 days.

Rice water acts as a natural toner for the skin. It contains vitamins B, C and E. Which nourish the skin. This gives the skin a natural glow. Aloe vera gel is good for the skin because it is cold. It hydrates the skin from within and helps in keeping the skin dry. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Which reduce acne, inflammation. Vitamin E capsule is an antioxidant. Which helps in protecting the skin cells from free radicals.