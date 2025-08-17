How To Keep Your Hair Shiny, Strong, and Naturally Coloured

These days, the problem of premature greying of hair is not limited to older people but is increasingly seen among youngsters and even children. Earlier, it mainly occurred with advancing age, but now stress, irregular lifestyle, lack of sleep, and poor eating habits have become the major causes. The natural color of our hair depends on a pigment called melanin. When melanin production decreases, hair gradually loses its color and turns white. Although this natural process cannot be completely stopped, a healthy diet and lifestyle can help delay it for a long time.

Amla

Amla is an excellent source of Vitamin C and antioxidants. Consuming raw amla, its juice, or pickle daily strengthens hair roots and helps maintain melanin levels. Applying amla oil or using it as a hair mask also provides significant benefits.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in proteins, which provide essential nutrition for hair growth. Regular consumption of eggs or using them in hair packs makes hair stronger and shinier.

Carrots

Carrots contain beta-carotene and several vitamins that improve blood circulation in the scalp. Including carrots in your diet helps preserve the natural color of hair.

BlackTea

Black tea is not only effective for weight management but also beneficial for hair health. Drinking a cup of black tea regularly or applying it to the hair before washing helps maintain a darker hair shade.

Broccoli

Broccoli is considered a superfood. It is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that boost immunity and stimulate melanin production, thereby supporting healthy hair pigmentation.

Disclaimer: This article is intended solely for general informational purposes. It is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor for more details. MT does not take responsibility for the accuracy, reliability, or effectiveness of the information provided in this article.