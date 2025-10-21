How to Make Instant Milk Pedha at Home: Perfect Sweet for Bhai Dooj and Padva

Diwali is the lighting of lamps, the aroma of snacks and the sweetness of relationships! Bhaubij and Padwa are the important festivals of Diwali, on these festivals, special sweets are exchanged on a large scale. Not only are there adulterations and excess sugar in the pedhas available in the market, but there is also a huge crowd at the sweet shops on the day of the festival. At such a time, something sweet is definitely needed on the special festival day (Homemade Milk Pedha Recipe), for this we can make instant pedha with very few ingredients available at home. Pedha is a traditional and sweet dish that everyone loves

On this special occasion of the festival, knowing the recipe for instant pedhas that are not as time-consuming as usual but can be easily made at home, doubles the joy of the festival. This special recipe does not require many ingredients, and you do not even have to spend much time near the gas.

Check out this quick recipe to make an instant delicious Pedha that can be prepared in a few minutes on the auspicious occasion of Bhaubij and Padwa. This quick Pedha, which can be prepared without much effort and with very few ingredients, will definitely add more sweetness to your festival.

Ingredients :-

1. Plain ghee :- 4 to 5 tablespoons

2. Milk - 1/2 liter

3. Milk powder - 1 cup

4. Condensed milk - 2 tablespoons

5. Dry fruit slices - 1/2 cup

Recipe :- First of all, take plain ghee in a pan and melt it properly and heat it. Then add milk to this suitable ghee and mix both the ingredients well with a spoon and mix them together. After a little milk has thickened, add milk powder and condensed milk to it. Now heat this mixture properly on low flame and let it thicken a little.

When the mixture thickens and starts to gather, it is ready to eat. Take the prepared mixture in a bowl, take a little bit of the mixture and roll it into a round shape like a pedha. Finally, add dry fruits on top.

Made with ingredients available at home, this pedha that melts in your mouth is ready to eat.