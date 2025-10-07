How to Make Perfect Karanji / Gujhia for Diwali Faral; Here are Easy Tricks
October 7, 2025
Diwali is a festival full of lights, crackers and food (faral), which is eaten with family and friend. Important part of faral includes karanji which is known as Gujhia. It is a sweet, deep-fried a half-moon dumpling, filled with coconut, jaggery, and nuts, popular eaten during Indian festivals like Diwali.
This is everyone's favorite and must-have sweet dish in Faral plate. But often when making karanji, it becomes soft, breaks in oil and falls apart. Sometimes karanji gets stale or hard, because of this, everything gets messy. Oil gets spoiled and hard work is wasted. If the same thing happens to you, always remember these 7 tips.
- Do not fill the karanji filling in the karanji until it has cooled down. Hot filling makes the dough soft and it breaks while frying.
- If the dough is too soft, the karanji sticks and breaks in the oil. And if it is too hard, it does not close properly. For this, add hot mohan, semolina or ghee to it while kneading the dough. This will give it a crispiness.
- Do not use your nails while closing the edges of the karanji. For this, press it well with the back of a fork or your fingers. If air remains inside, it will burst in the oil.
- Check the temperature of the oil properly. If the oil is too hot, it will crack immediately and remain raw inside. If the oil is too cold, the karanji will disolve. For this, add a small ball of dough to the oil. When it rises, it means that the oil is ready.
- After making the karanji, use a dry cotton cloth to cover it before frying. If you cover it with a damp cloth, the moisture increases and the dough becomes soft and bursts.
- Do not put too many karanji in the oil at a time. This will reduce the temperature of the oil and cause them to burst.
- Keep the karanji in the fridge for 5 minutes before frying. This will make it firm and will not burst while frying.