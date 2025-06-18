How to Stay Healthy During Rainy Season? Know Top Immunity-Boosting Foods You Must Eat

The monsoon season has officially begun across India, leading to a rise in diseases which attacks our immune system. Many diseases increase due to contaminated water. Monsoon season often brings illness to young children and the elderly. Maintaining a good diet, clean water intake, and light exercise is crucial during this time. The risk of colds, fevers, and coughs rises, and stagnant water creates breeding grounds for diseases like malaria and dengue. If our immunity is weak, we can increase it naturally. If we eat the right kind of food, we can increase our immunity. Let's know what our diet should be like during the monsoon.

1. During the monsoon, we should include seasonal fruits in our diet. This will provide the body with proper nutrition. If you want to strengthen your immunity during the monsoon, eat fruits rich in vitamins and minerals in your diet. Eat fruits like apples, pears, berries, raisins, papaya, pomegranate, cherries, litchi and bananas in your diet.

2. Many wild vegetables and green vegetables come in the market during the monsoon. Clean them thoroughly before eating vegetables and then eat them. Including vegetables like bitter gourd, milk gourd, cucumber, beans, okra and tomatoes in your plate will keep your intestines healthy and will also increase your immunity.

3. Spices in the kitchen are good for your health. For this, we should include spices like garlic, ginger, turmeric, cardamom, nutmeg, black pepper and cinnamon in our diet. These have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antimicrobial and immunity-boosting properties.

4. Herbal tea can also increase your immunity and overall health. Drinking ginger or basil herbal tea daily helps in increasing immunity.

Also Read: Skipping Breakfast? Know How It Harms Your Brain and Body

5. Dry fruits should be eaten in every season. They are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Which can keep the cells healthy. Which can strengthen our immunity.